What you need to know
- Apple has launched a new developer accelerator program in China.
- The program ensures that local developers get exclusive one-on-one time with Apple experts.
- These programs include lectures, workshops and networkig sessions.
Apple has begun a new developer program called Design and Development Accelerator to partner up Apple experts with local developers. First spotted by AppleInsider, the accelerator program includes lectures, workshops and networking sessions.
Here's what Apple head of developer relations in Greater China Enwei Xie said of the program:
Developers here in China are leading the world with some of the most popular apps on the App Store, and we are proud to be providing this additional support for them. From education to health to entertainment, the innovation we see here is incredible, and we can't wait to see what these talented developers will come up with next.
The new program, taking place in the Pudong District in Shanghai, is said to include all of Apple's platforms, including iOS, iPadOS, macOS and more. Apple has also held a lecture on ARKit 3 and provided consultations with the attendees.
Apple installed a similar accelerator program in India back in 2017, which is still active to this day.