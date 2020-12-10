In an interview with Fast Company, Jay Blahnik, Apple's head of fitness technology, says that the upcoming Apple Fitness+ workout subscription service is an evolution of the Apple Watch.

"We feel like this is an iteration of the things we've been doing since the very beginning, which is to try to make it easier for people to be motivated and inspired to be more active and more fit, and so it fits right into that," Apple's head of fitness tech Jay Blahnik tells me. Blahnik is known for developing fitness devices and apps at Nike, and for his work on the Nike+ Running app in the mid-2000s. He now leads the development of Fitness+ at Apple.

Apple heard from its Apple Watch owners that, despite there being a ton of workouts to choose from in the Workouts app, it was difficult for beginners to get started. Fitness+ is designed to make it easier than ever to start and follow along with a workout that you feel you can handle.