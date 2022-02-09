Apple Books launches new book club with George Stroumboulopoulos

What you need to know
- Apple Books has launched a new book club with George Stroumboulopoulos.
- Stroumboulopoulos already hosts a hit radio station on Apple Music.
- The first book to be featured is Neal Stephenson's "Termination Shock".
Apple Books has a new book club.
Today, Apple announced "Strombo's Lit," a new book club from George Stroumboulopoulos. Stroumboulopoulos, who already hosts a radio show on Apple Music, has had a long career interviewing some of the world's most prolific authors. Stroumboulopoulos said that "if we want a better culture, we've got to understand each other a little bit better. One of the ways we can do that is by reading each other's stories."
For more than a decade, George Stroumboulopoulos hosted a Canadian talk show where he would interview up to five authors a week. Over the course of his career, he sat down with the likes of Maya Angelou, Gore Vidal, and Cornel West to talk about their work.
Stroumboulopoulos took to Twitter to announce the new book club and reveal that the first book that will be featured for the club is Neal Stephenson's "Termination Shock".
"Termination Shock" will tell the story of a "near-future world where the greenhouse effect has inexorably resulted in a whirling-dervish troposphere of superstorms, rising sea levels, global flooding, merciless heat waves, and virulent, deadly pandemics."
Stephenson is known as the author who coined the term "metaverse" in his enormously popular novel "Snow Crash." If you wanted to check out "Termination Shock," you can check it out on Apple Books.
