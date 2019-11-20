What you need to know
- Apple has broken ground on its new campus in Austin, Texas.
- Construction has begun on the new campus, which will house 5,000 employees, with the capacity to grow up to 15,000.
- It will cost $1 billion and covered 3 million square feet.
Apple has announced the beginning of construction at its new campus in Austin, Texas.
As per its press release Apple said:
Austin, Texas — Apple today announced the start of construction on its new campus in Austin, Texas, as part of its broad expansion in the city. At a production facility just a short distance away, Apple is preparing to ship the all-new Mac Pro to customers starting in December.
The new campus will cost $1 billion, and will reportedly house 5,000 employees when it opens in 2022. There will also be room to grow that up to 15,000. Apple already employs 7,000 employees in the city. Apple has partnered with Austin based Bartlett Tree Experts to preserve and increase the diversity of trees on the property and plans to plant thousands on the campus.
Additionally, the site will be designed to maximize green space, with landscaping covering over 60 percent of the campus, including a 50-acre nature and wildlife preserve that will be open to the public. Like all Apple facilities, the new Austin campus will run on 100 percent renewable energy, including from solar power generated on site.
The news follows reports that President Donald Trump is due to tour Apple Texas manufacturing facilities today, November 20.
Apple is very proud of its U.S. manufacturing base for the all-new Mac Pro. It claims it has invested over $200 million in the facility where it's made in Austin. It also says that each Mac Pro travels 1,000 ft along its production line and that some components require precision placement "within the width of a human hair." Apple's Mac Pro is due to be released in December of this year.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple looks to build 'next generation of media apps for Windows'
Apple appears to be ready to build some new apps for Windows 10. In a new job listing posted to LinkedIn, the company is looking for a software engineer to create the "next generation of media apps for Windows."
Apple Pay rolls out to Belarus, now in more than 57 countries
Belarusian bank BPS-Sberbank has announced that it will now support Apple Pay, as Belarus becomes the 58th country to support the service.
Apple's improved Maps data works its way into the Northwest
Apple has continued its quest to vastly improves is Apple Maps app, with a fresh new set of improvements for the Midwest!
iPhone 11 Pro Max: 4 colors, time for you to choose
The iPhone 11 Pro Max, like the iPhone 11 Pro, feature four colors, Space Gray, Silver, Gold, and new for this year, Midnight Green. Here's a look at each color and which one we like the best and why.