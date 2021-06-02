What you need to know
- Apple employees have been asked to return to the office for at least three days a week starting in September.
- Employees can request to work two days a week from home.
- Some employees may be asked to work four to five days a week in the office.
After more than a year working remote, Apple is finally starting to talk about coming back to the office.
As reported by The Verge, Tim Cook has sent an email to employees asking them to return to the office for at least three days a week starting in September. In addition to adopting a hybrid schedule, employees will also be able to work completely remote for up to two weeks every year.
"For all that we've been able to achieve while many of us have been separated, the truth is that there has been something essential missing from this past year: each other," he said. "Video conference calling has narrowed the distance between us, to be sure, but there are things it simply cannot replicate."
Cook said that most employees will be asked to come in to the office on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Thursdays, with the option of working remotely on Wednesdays and Fridays. Teams that need to work in-person will return four to five days a week.
Employees also have the chance to work remotely for up to two weeks a year, "to be closer to family and loved ones, find a change of scenery, manage unexpected travel, or a different reason all your own," according to the letter. Managers need to approve remote work requests.
Tim Cook has been a vocal proponent of coming back to the office once it was once again safe. Speaking of which, Cook also encouraged employees to get vaccinated.
In the letter Wednesday, Cook also encouraged all employees to get vaccinated.
"For now, let me simply say that I look forward to seeing your faces," he said in closing. "I know I'm not alone in missing the hum of activity, the energy, creativity and collaboration of our in-person meetings and the sense of community we've all built."
Apple has not yet responded to The Verge's request for comment about the change.
