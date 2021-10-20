What you need to know
- Apple has brought back Tech Talks for developers.
- The 2021 schedule includes 100 live sessions and 1,500 office hours.
- The program will occur over the next eight weeks.
Today, Apple brought back Tech Talks, an online program designed to offer developers time with Apple's team to learn, ask questions, and work together on apps.
The company announced that the program, which will occur over the next eight weeks, will include more than 100 live sessions and 1,500 office hours. Developers will be able to learn about the company's new technologies and get one-on-one guidance from Apple engineers, much live they do at WWDC every year.
Susan Prescott, Apple's vice president of Worldwide Developer Relations, says that the goal of the program is to give developers "every resource we can to help make the hard work they put in that much easier and more impactful."
"Every single day, developers around the world are creating incredible apps and games for our platforms, and it's our goal to provide them with every resource we can to help make the hard work they put in that much easier and more impactful. Our team is looking forward to connecting with even more developers around the world so we can better support the important work of this incredibly valued community, and listen to and learn from them."
The company says that it is hosting the live sessions in a number of time zones across countries like Bengaluru, India; Cupertino, California; London; Mexico City; São Paulo; Seoul, South Korea; Shanghai; Singapore; Sydney; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo. After each live presentation, Apple experts will open it up for a Q&A session. Developers can also get access to office hours which are one-on-one sessions with Apple engineers.
Office hours provide an opportunity for developers to meet with Apple experts across App Review, Evangelism, App Store Connect, and Developer Technical Support for one-on-one, 30-minute conversations about their apps. Developers can choose a topic and ask questions about technology usage and adoption, refining their designs, resolving issues, and understanding guidelines and tools. Office hours also give them an opportunity to share feedback.
Tech Talks are free to all members of the Apple Developer Program and the Apple Developer Enterprise Program. Registration is now open and those who want to attend can learn more on the Apple Developer website.
