Apple is reportedly building a new plant in Taiwan, into which it plans to invest over $300 million for production and research of next-generation monitor technology.

As reported by Focus Taiwan:

U.S. consumer electronics giant Apple Inc., one of the largest clients for many Taiwanese tech exporters, is planning to expand its investment in Taiwan by building a new plant in the Longtan section of Hsinchu Science Park, northern Taiwan, the science park bureau said Monday. According to the investment application data obtained by CNA, the science park administration gave the greenlight to Apple's Taiwan branch on Feb. 18 to set up a new plant in Longtan, Taoyuan, where the U.S. firm currently has operations.

The plant will cover over 30 hectares. According to the report, Apple is expected to invest over NT$10 billion (334 million USD) into the plant, which will "boost next-generation monitor production as well as engage in monitor research and development."

Currently, Apple researches low-temperature poly-silicon displays and metal-oxide-semiconductor screens at its Taiwan Branch.

The report notes that Apple is also planning to strengthen its partnerships with LED-makers Epistar Corp. and AU Optronics Corp. to "reduce the company's dependence" on Japanese and South Korean suppliers.

The new investment is reportedly geared towards the rollout of Mini LED and Micro LED related displays, a feature heavily rumored to feature in a string of Apple products due to be released towards the end of 2020/early 2021.

Apple has previously been reported to be looking beyond China to diversify its manufacturing and production bases in Asia, its high reliance on China exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.