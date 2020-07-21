Zendesk has today announced its continued support for Apple Business Chat, as the service is now generally available.

In a press release the company stated:

Zendesk announced its continued support for Apple Business Chat, which was made generally available today. This announcement follows Zendesk's continued investment in messaging, giving customers access to all messaging applications through its customer experience platform. The Apple Business Chat integration with Zendesk allows businesses to provide seamless support via real-time conversations through Messages to billions of users globally on any Apple device.

Companies like Freshly and Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts are already using Apple Business chat to support their customers through Messages in real-time, integrating the service into their websites and iOS apps.

As Zendesk notes, many customers prefer interacting with businesses using messaging apps they are already familiar with, like Messages on iOS, rather than more traditional avenues like calls or email.

Zendesk SVP and GM Platform Warren Levitan said in a statement:

"Apple Business Chat is bringing the power of conversations on Messages to businesses - especially when they need it most. For Zendesk customers, this opens another channel for them to communicate with customers in the way that feels easiest and most convenient to them. We're excited that more customers can now harness the power of modern messaging to build digitally transformative customer experiences on any Apple device."

Zendesk offers Apple Messages support through its Sunshine Conversations platform.