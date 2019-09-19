What you need to know
- Apple is expanding its Business Manager and School Manager software to new areas
- The new locations are China mainland, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Vietnam
- Apps can now be purchased in volume using these programs
Today, Apple announced that is is expanding its Business Manager and School Manager features to a few new locations in the world. Reported by 9to5Mac, China mainland, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Vietnam will all now be able to volume purchase apps from the App Store using the software that Apple has custom designed for businesses and schools to help manage their purchases with the company.
This also opens these areas up to do more than just that, like the ability to start distributing custom or proprietary apps to businesses and employees within these locations, something they were not able to do before. Apple released the update on their developer website:
Apps on the App Store in China mainland, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Vietnam are now available for volume purchase on Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager. You can now also privately distribute custom apps to specific organizations in these locations or proprietary apps to employees within your organization in these locations. The organizations that you identify in App Store Connect can access your custom app in the Custom Apps section of Apple Business Manager.
Apple Business Manager gives businesses more flexibility with app distribution, like only giving certain organizations access to a custom or proprietary app. Apple School Manager, on the other hand, has been especially helpful for educational institutions, who can take advantage of discounts of up to 50% on purchases of 20 or more apps if the developer offers it.
You can learn more about Apple Business Manager and Apple School Manager on Apple's developer website.
