Today, Apple announced that is is expanding its Business Manager and School Manager features to a few new locations in the world. Reported by 9to5Mac, China mainland, Saudi Arabia, Thailand, and Vietnam will all now be able to volume purchase apps from the App Store using the software that Apple has custom designed for businesses and schools to help manage their purchases with the company.

This also opens these areas up to do more than just that, like the ability to start distributing custom or proprietary apps to businesses and employees within these locations, something they were not able to do before. Apple released the update on their developer website: