What you need to know
- Apple Camp is coming back to Apple Stores.
- The program offers children and families a fun project to work on together with the iPad.
- This year, attendees will learn how to create a digital comic book about the planet.
Apple Camp, a program that brings children and families together to work on fun projects at the Apple Store, is returning to in person this summer.
Today, Apple has announced that Apple Camp is returning to Apple Store locations around the world from June 20 through August 31. The latest lesson comes in a new two-hour format and will teach attendees how to "create their own digital comic book about protecting and celebrating the planet."
Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People, said that the company is "thrilled" to be bringing the program back in person for its 20th anniversary.
"We can't wait for campers and their families to ignite their imaginations as they learn from our team members and each other during Apple Camp. This special program has provided a space for connection and learning in our stores around the world for the past 20 years, and we're thrilled to be hosting these experiences again."
This year, Apple Creative Pros in the Apple Store will lead "Art Lab: Comic Book Adventure." It is designed for kids ages 8 to 12 and will take place either indoors or outdoors depending on the location.
This year, Apple Creative Pros will lead a new camp activity — Art Lab: Comic Book Adventure with Your Family. After dreaming up a story about protecting the planet, campers and their families will take an iPad outside to find inspiration in their surroundings. Participants will use iPad Pro and Apple Pencil to take photos and add drawings, speech bubbles, and stickers to design their very own heroic stories.
For those who can't make the in-store session, Apple has also released a downloadable guide that takes participants through twenty at-home activities. All you need is an iPad to get started.
Parents and guardians who are interested in signing up for a local session can sign up for Apple Camp on the Today at Apple website.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
