Apple Camp is coming back to Apple Stores.

Apple Camp, a program that brings children and families together to work on fun projects at the Apple Store, is returning to in person this summer.

Today, Apple has announced that Apple Camp is returning to Apple Store locations around the world from June 20 through August 31. The latest lesson comes in a new two-hour format and will teach attendees how to "create their own digital comic book about protecting and celebrating the planet."

Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail + People, said that the company is "thrilled" to be bringing the program back in person for its 20th anniversary.