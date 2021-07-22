Apple Camp for young children will begin in stores around the world over the next few days, giving children the opportunity to attend a two-hour workshop all about making movies.

Apple Camp this year is a two-hour session for children that will help them create short videos on iPad. From Apple:

Bring kids to the Apple Store for two hours of fun, imagination, and moviemaking. Campers will create short videos from start to finish using the Clips app on iPad. We'll show them how to plan, experiment with angles and transitions, and make their movie shine with Memoji, stickers, posters, and more. Kids will get a certificate and Camp T-shirt to take home. Devices will be provided.

Apple Camp didn't actually run in 2020, and this year there are some extra measures to keep children safe, including a requirement that all kids under 12 wear a mask in-store and during the session.

Not all of Apple's global stores are running sessions, but there are sessions available in the U.S. in cities including New York and Chicago, as well as globally, for example in Dubai in the UAE.

Apple has also highlighted a select number of online activities for children in its 30 More Creative Activities for Kids guides, there are guides for 4-8-year-old and 8-12-year-old kids available on Apple's education website here.

You can check Apple's website to see available sessions at your local Apple store.