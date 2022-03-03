What you need to know
- Apple can now repair Face ID issues without swapping out an entire iPhone.
- Face ID and front-facing camera hardware can be swapped out.
- The new approach will save money and e-waste.
Apple can now fix Face ID problems by replacing specific parts rather than switching out the entire iPhone, according to a new report.
The move, which was expected following a similar recent report, is now in effect according to a MacRumors report. However, in a memo sent to employees, Apple says that the repair isn't available everywhere. In fact, there is a lengthy list of countries in which a device swap-out is still required should Face ID hardware fail.
Apple said that the new repair option is not available in Argentina, Barbados, Bermuda, Brazil, Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad, and Tobago, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The memo did not offer any timetable for when availability may expand to other countries.
It isn't immediately clear why that is the case or what kind of timescale is involved in bringing those countries online, unfortunately.
Being able to repair Face ID rather than give customers a whole new iPhone is a big deal in terms of cost and the potential environmental impact. Apple will now send Face ID and front-facing camera parts out to Apple Stores and authorized service providers to allow them to do the work in-store.
Those who require service should contact Apple or visit an Apple Store to get the ball rolling. None of this seems to apply to other Face ID devices such as the iPad Pro, at least for now.
