In an iPhone availability tracker note seen by AppleInsider, analyst Samik Chatterjee says JP Morgan is continuing to see building lead times — the time it takes for a customer to receive an iPhone order — for the two Pro models ... Lead times for the iPhone 12 Pro have surged to an average of about 27 days across several regions, which is the longest lead time JP Morgan has seen since they started tracking availability for the 2020 lineup. The analyst notes that "given that it has now been a few weeks since the specific SKUs have been available is a favorable indicator of customer demand."

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, however, seem to be available soon after a customer places an order with lead times sitting as low as three days.

As of the week of Dec. 7, the average delivery-at-home timing for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini across the regions JP Morgan tracked stood at three days. Delivery-at-home timing for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, however, expanded to 27 days and 23 days. In the U.S., which accounts for about 35% of iPhone shipments globally, lead times for the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max models expanded to 33 days and 25 days. In-store pickup had a lead time of a single day for all models.

Earlier reports have expected that demand for the Pro models of the iPhone 12 would be greater at launch and then, as the holidays moved in, interest in the non-Pro models would overtake the Pro models. We'll have to see how things shake out but, for now, iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max demand remain strong.