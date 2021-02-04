What you need to know
- Apple captured the most revenue from application processors in Q3 2020.
Apple has captured the most revenue in the global smartphone applications processor market in Q3 of 2020.
As reported by Strategy Analytics:
The global smartphone applications processor (AP) market grew 32 percent in revenue terms to $7.4 billion in Q3 2020, according to Strategy Analytics' Handset Component Technologies (HCT) service report.
According to this Strategy Analytics' research report "Smartphone Apps Processor Market Share Tracker Q3 2020: Revenue Surges 32 Percent" from Strategy Analytics, Apple, Qualcomm, MediaTek, HiSilicon, and Samsung LSI captured the top-five revenue share spots in the global smartphone applications processor (AP) market in Q3 2020. Apple led the smartphone AP market with a 31 percent revenue share, followed by Qualcomm with 21 percent and MediaTek with 19 percent.
Strategy Analytics reports that Smartphone AP revenue reached an all-time high in Q3 2020, driven by an increased mix of 5G APs. Smartphone APs with on device-intelligence also grew by 28 percent during the same period.
Strategy Analytics Associate Director Sravan Kundojjala stated "Apple overtook Qualcomm to capture the top smartphone AP revenue share spot in Q3 2020. Qualcomm also faced heat from MediaTek in terms of units as Qualcomm's AP shipments reached the lowest in the last eight years. Qualcomm, however, is expected to reclaim its top spot in Q4 2020 with increased 4G and 5G AP shipments."
As noted, Qualcomm is expected to take the lead back from Apple when Q4 figures are posted. It comes following Apple's own bumper earnings post from Q1 2020, in which it recorded an all-time record $111.4 billion in revenue. From the report:
Apple has just announced its financial results for Q1 2021, covering the period between October 1 and December 26, 2020. The company posted quarterly revenue of $111.4 billion.
The quarter saw net iPhone sales hit $65.6 billion, up substantially from the previous year, with Mac, iPad, wearables, and services all beating their year-ago results, too.
