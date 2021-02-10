As reported by CNET, Gene Munster, co-founder and managing partner of Loup Ventures, believes that the argument between an actual Apple Car or the company licensing the underlying software is over. The analyst says that, while it was not clear six months ago, it is now that Apple will build an actual car.

"I think it's important to make a distinction between when Apple works on something compared to when it sees the light of day," says Gene Munster, co-founder and managing partner of Loup Ventures and a keen watcher of Apple and its automotive doppelganger, Tesla. "It's very clear Apple has ambitions to build a car. It was not clear six months ago."

When asked why Apple would wade into the automotive business, Munster echoed the same reasons shared by Katy Huberty at JP Morgan, saying that it was all about the size of potential market share in an industry that was ripe for innovation.