Ace Hardware is the latest merchant to partner with Apple Card.

In an email to cardholders, Apple has announced that Apple Card users who shop at Ace Hardware can now earn 3% in Daily Cash. In order to earn the 3%, users must use their Apple Card with Apple Pay in Ace Hardware's stores, website, or app.

Apple Card just keeps getting better with even more ways to get Daily Cash back. Starting today, shop Ace Hardware to get unlimited 3% Daily Cash back when you use Apple Card with Apple Pay in stores, online, or directly from the Ace Hardware app.* It's an easy way to earn cash back on outdoor living, home improvements, and DIY essentials.

Ace Hardware is the latest merchant to provide 3% Daily Cash for Apple Card users. It joins Apple (of course), Uber, Nike, Panera, and more.

As usual, you always get 3% back at Apple, and when you use Apple Card with Apple Pay at Uber, Nike, Walgreens, and more.* You get 2% back everywhere else with Apple Pay and 1% back when you use your titanium card or virtual card number. So you can maximize your Daily Cash back while doing your everyday shopping.

The addition is a much-needed one as Apple has not made many benefit updates to Apple Card in recent months. While the company has rolled out some features for privacy and using the card with family members, the core product has remained largely unchanged.

Hopefully, we'll see more of these kinds of benefit updates on a regular basis.