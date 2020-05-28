Apple has added new options for exporting Apple Card data in iOS 13.5.

Picked up by Kyle Seth Gray on Twitter, it seems that QuickBooks and Quicken have now been added to the list of options, alongside CSV and OFX.

Apple launched Apple Card transaction data exports back in January, from that report:

Starting today, Tuesday, January 21, 2020, if you use an Apple Card you'll also be able to export your monthly transactions. That means you'll also be able to import those monthly transactions into your personal finance and budgeting apps. Yes, the circle is now complete.

Apple first introduced exporting for .CSV files, and a couple of weeks later it introduced OFX support. Now, it seems as though Apple has quietly added two more options with iOS 13.5. Users should now see four options, with two new options for QuickBooks (QBO) and Quicken Financial Exchange (QFX).

To export Apple Card data simply head to your Apple Card balance, pick a monthly statement, and tap 'Export Transactions.' The only requirement is you must have been using your Apple Card long enough that you have one statement available in the system.

Recently Apple redesigned its Apple Card website with a slick new page layout and an important new section on Financial health, directing users to explanations about transaction data, making payments, Goldman Sachs, credit scores, your credit limit and more.

Apple is also currently allowing some customers to defer their Apple Card payments through its Customer Assistance Program due to the global pandemic.