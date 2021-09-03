Apple has a new offer to entice its customers to sign up for Apple Card.

Spotted by 9to5Mac, Apple and Panera have teamed up to give new Apple Card customers $50 back in Daily Cash. The offer is good for new Apple Card cardholders who open an account between September 1, 2021, and November 16, 2021. Existing cardholders are not eligible for the offer.

In order to qualify for the offer, you must spend $50 or more at Panera Bread using your Apple Card with Apple Pay within 30 days of opening your Apple Card account.

Valid only for new Apple Card holders who open an account 9/1/21 through 11/16/21, and spend $50 or more at Panera Bread using Apple Card with Apple Pay within 30 days of opening an Apple Card account. Accounts opened prior to 9/1/21 or after 11/16/21 do not qualify. Limit one offer per account. $50 cash back is earned as Daily Cash and is transferred to your Apple Cash card after $50 worth of transactions have posted to your Apple Card account.

This isn't the first time that Apple has teamed up with Panera Bread. At the beginning of the year, the two launched a promotion that got Apple Pay users 4 months of the company's unlimited coffee subscription.

Last year, Panera also announced that it would now be one of the companies that offer 3% Daily Cash on all purchases made with Apple Card if you use Apple Pay to make the purchase.