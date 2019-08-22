Following the announcement of the support page, Twitter user Zed posted some pictures of what his Apple Card looks like after spending two months in his wallet. It's quite shocking how badly his Apple Card has aged. You can see the images down below in his tweet.

This week, Apple published a support page that outlined how to clean the Apple Card . This made sense for two reasons: first, it looks beautiful so you'll want to keep it clean, and second, it's a credit card meaning it is going to get dirty like all credit cards tend to do. Now we know exactly just how dirty.

Worst on the mag strip and edges. But everywhere on the card that looks “dirty” cannot be rubbed off, it’s from the white that has already come off https://t.co/vBEXXNA77S

Zed notes that the mag strip and edges of the card are the spots that have seen the most damage. He also mentions that cleaning the card doesn't rub off the discoloring.

Not exactly what you'd expect out of the Apple Card. Keep in mind that in the support page, Apple says that a wallet (made of soft materials) is one of the best ways to keep the card safe. But that didn't happen to Zed's card.

There is no reason to be alarmed, just slightly disappointed. This happens with all cards. In case you haven't noticed, wallets are icky places to live. There's tons of lint and dust. But the worst part is being inserted into a dirty, old credit card machine, time in and time out. Doesn't matter if the credit card is made of titanium, it's going to get worn out fast.

We'd hope Apple would have devised a way to prevent the aging process, but alas, even the Apple Card is going to show its age over time.

