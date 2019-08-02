Before the Apple Card becomes available later this month, you can read the customer agreement online. The entire customer agreement has been uploaded on the Goldman Sachs website to peruse at your leisure.

The Apple Card customer agreement doesn't reveal much that wasn't already known, but it does highlight some things you'll need to know before applying.

For example, in order to be eligible, you need to have an Apple ID associated with an iCloud account along with two-factor authentication turned on. Apple Card users are also prohibited from engaging in any illegal activity, "including in connection with unlawful domestic or international gambling."

The customer agreement also says that using an Apple Card on a device that's jailbroken is prohibited.