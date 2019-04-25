While everyone who is planning on getting Apple Card for themselves, they're going to have to keep it that way. One of the features missing from Apple Card at launch is the ability to add multiple users, whether it be a joint account holder or an authorized user, to the card. Each Apple Card is assigned to only one person. For those that use their cards this way anyway, it's not going to change anything about the way you earn rewards or manage your accounts. However, it's going to be a big change to everyone else who benefits from what multiple users provide.

What are the benefits of having multiple users?

Having multiple users for a credit card account brings a number of benefits. The most common scenario is for couples who want to have a joint credit card so that they can combine all of their rewards in one place rather than being split up between two cards. The other major benefit is the ability to manage your credit card in one place as opposed to having multiple logins, transaction histories, etc. Multiple users are also popular with families. Parents are able to make their kids authorized users of their card, which allows them to track their dependent's spending all the while earning the rewards from their kids' purchases. Some credit card companies even report authorized users to the credit bureaus, helping those who are getting started to build credit.

What do I need to consider when adding multiple users?

Always make sure that if you are going to apply for a joint credit card that you trust the person you are going to hold that account with, as you are both financially responsible for that account and one joint owner cannot remove the other - the only option to remove a joint cardholder is to shut down the account completely. If you want some flexibility as the primary account holder, authorized users can be added and removed from your account, while you still earn rewards from their purchases and are able to bring all transactions under one roof.

If multiple users and the benefits that come with them are important to you, here are some of the best cards out there that support it!

You're sure to pile up on the rewards with any of these cards, especially when you have multiple people contributing. Card management is getting better too, as credit card companies have really upped their game in website and app user experience over the last few years. If you're considering a card and plan to add multiple users to it, make sure to think about everyone's spending habits so you can earn the most rewards possible. While it would be great if Apple Card supported this at launch, these cards have your back until that day comes.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.