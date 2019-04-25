Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Mobile Nations may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
While everyone who is planning on getting Apple Card for themselves, they're going to have to keep it that way. One of the features missing from Apple Card at launch is the ability to add multiple users, whether it be a joint account holder or an authorized user, to the card. Each Apple Card is assigned to only one person. For those that use their cards this way anyway, it's not going to change anything about the way you earn rewards or manage your accounts. However, it's going to be a big change to everyone else who benefits from what multiple users provide.
What are the benefits of having multiple users?
Having multiple users for a credit card account brings a number of benefits. The most common scenario is for couples who want to have a joint credit card so that they can combine all of their rewards in one place rather than being split up between two cards. The other major benefit is the ability to manage your credit card in one place as opposed to having multiple logins, transaction histories, etc. Multiple users are also popular with families. Parents are able to make their kids authorized users of their card, which allows them to track their dependent's spending all the while earning the rewards from their kids' purchases. Some credit card companies even report authorized users to the credit bureaus, helping those who are getting started to build credit.
What do I need to consider when adding multiple users?
Always make sure that if you are going to apply for a joint credit card that you trust the person you are going to hold that account with, as you are both financially responsible for that account and one joint owner cannot remove the other - the only option to remove a joint cardholder is to shut down the account completely. If you want some flexibility as the primary account holder, authorized users can be added and removed from your account, while you still earn rewards from their purchases and are able to bring all transactions under one roof.
If multiple users and the benefits that come with them are important to you, here are some of the best cards out there that support it!
Chase Sapphire Preferred®: Your travel companion
When it comes to travel cards, it's hard to beat this signup bonus. Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's equivalent to $750 toward travel when you redeem through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program. Always get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. There are absolutely no blackout dates or travel restrictions for the Chase Sapphire Preferred card. This card supports authorized users.
Capital One Venture: Limitless
This one does give the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card a run for its money. Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel. You can also earn 10X miles on thousands of hotels through January 2020 and receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®. The Capital One Venture card also features no blackout dates for any airlines or hotel. This card supports authorized users.
The Platinum Card® from American Express: Forget the fees
Get into all the airport lounges with this card, with a signup bonus that's just as fancy. Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new American Express Platinum Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months. Enjoy 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked with airlines or with American Express Travel, as well as prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. You also get a $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline. This card support authorized users.
Chase Freedom® Unlimited: Straight up cash
The Chase Freedom Unlimited® is a great card for those who want straightforward cash back with no points or bonus categories to keep track of. It also features a fantastic bonus cash back offer for the first year. Earn 3% cash back on all purchases in your first year up to $20,000 spent. After the first year, earn unlimited 1.5% cash back on all purchases. 0% Intro APR for 15 months from account opening on purchases and balance transfers (variable APR of 17.24-25.99% after that). No annual fee. This card supports authorized users.
Capital One Savor: Your inner foodie
The Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card is card built for your inner foodie and your nightlife, with a tasty cash back bonus to start you off. New cardholders earn a one-time $500 cash bonus after you spend $3000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. After that, you'll earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores, and 1% on all other purchases. This card supports authorized users.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Earn every day
For those looking a card that earns you great rewards on the purchases you have to make week in and week out, like food and gas, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is one of the best out there, and also treats new members to a solid signup bonus. New cardholders will earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 3 months. After that, you'll earn 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, 1% Cash Back on all other purchases. This card supports authorized users.
You're sure to pile up on the rewards with any of these cards, especially when you have multiple people contributing. Card management is getting better too, as credit card companies have really upped their game in website and app user experience over the last few years. If you're considering a card and plan to add multiple users to it, make sure to think about everyone's spending habits so you can earn the most rewards possible. While it would be great if Apple Card supported this at launch, these cards have your back until that day comes.
