What you need to know
- Apple Card is doubling the Daily Cash you get back for a limited time.
- Now through July 31, Apple Card users can earn double the cash back at select merchants.
- Participating merchants include Fandango, Petco, StubHub, and more.
Apple has announced one of the best Daily Cash offers for Apple Card users we've seen yet.
In an email to Apple Card users, the company announced that cardholders can grab double the Daily Cash they earn with select merchants through July 31. Instead of the usual two percent, Apple Card users will enjoy four percent Daily Cash.
4% cash back. It's twice as nice.
This summer, enjoy an exclusive offer from Apple Card. Shop some of your favorite merchants and double your Daily Cash back. Keep scrolling for all the details.
There are a number of merchants that are participating in the offer, including Fandango, StubHub, and Crocs. The entire list is below:
- StubHub
- Petco
- HotelTonight
- Fandango
- Yeti,
- J.Crew
- Ray-Ban
- Cros
Now through July 31, turn what would be 2% real cash1 back into 4% when making a purchase in apps or on the web using Apple Card with Apple Pay at StubHub, Petco, HotelTonight, Fandango, Yeti, J.Crew, Ray-Ban, and Crocs. There's no need to enroll. Simply double your Daily Cash.
The company has noted that Apple Card users will need to make a purchase using Apple Pay at the merchants in order to get the full four percent. If you do not use Apple Pay you'll only get one percent Daily Cash back.
It has also noted in the fine print that the promotion is only good for a "cumulative maximum spend total of $3000 per person" and that it "excludes purchase of gift cards at StubHub, J.Crew, Fandango, Crocs, and Petco." Purchases at YETI can only be shipped to addresses in the United States. If you do not have an Apple Cash card, the company will provide a credit on your Apple Card statement.
The promotion is good starting today and will end on July 31.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
