Apple has increased its Daily Cash offering to 3% on all purchases with Apple Card through the month of March.

As noted by Apple Insider:

Some owners of the Apple Card will benefit from higher levels of Daily Cash in March, with Apple raising the percentage to 3% for any Apple Card with Apple Pay transactions. Apple Card's Daily Cash benefit offers cashback for purchases when using the Apple Card, with the amount varying depending on how it is used. For the first time since the card's release, for some holders, Apple is increasing the amount it pays out on transactions using the Apple Card with Apple Pay.

The offer is reportedly reserved to "select cardholders" who have received the offer, and there's a $10,000 maximum spend limit.

But that's not all, as Apple is also offering new customers up to 6% Daily Cash during the same period. From 9to5Mac: