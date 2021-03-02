What you need to know
- Apple Card is increasing Daily Cash throughout the month of March.
- Customers will get 3% back on all purchases this month.
Apple has increased its Daily Cash offering to 3% on all purchases with Apple Card through the month of March.
As noted by Apple Insider:
Some owners of the Apple Card will benefit from higher levels of Daily Cash in March, with Apple raising the percentage to 3% for any Apple Card with Apple Pay transactions.
Apple Card's Daily Cash benefit offers cashback for purchases when using the Apple Card, with the amount varying depending on how it is used. For the first time since the card's release, for some holders, Apple is increasing the amount it pays out on transactions using the Apple Card with Apple Pay.
The offer is reportedly reserved to "select cardholders" who have received the offer, and there's a $10,000 maximum spend limit.
But that's not all, as Apple is also offering new customers up to 6% Daily Cash during the same period. From 9to5Mac:
Apple is offering a promotion for new Apple Card users throughout the month of March. The company says that new cardholders can score 6% Daily Cash on purchases from Apple, which is double the 3% Daily Cash offered traditionally for Apple Card users. The company explains that new Apple Card users can save 6% on Apple products when they pay in full with a new Apple Card through March 31. The promotion is only open to Apple Card users who open an account between March 1, 2021 and March 31, 2021.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
All U.S. Apple stores open for first time in nearly a year
Apple has reopened all 270 of its U.S. Apple retail stores for the first time since March 13, 2020.
Apple: Arizona bill government mandate to give away the App Store
A new report says Apple and Google have both fervently lobbied against a new Arizona bill that could let app developers use third-party payment systems on the App Store.
Monster Hunter retrospective: From local hit to worldwide phenomenon
Do you want to know how the Monster Hunter series came to be? The series has been on a wild journey since it debuted in 2004, and we've got it right here.
Don't want to drop big $$$ on AirPods? Here's your solution.
Love the look of AirPods but not the price tag? We don’t blame you, which is why we put this list together to help you get the AirPod look for less!