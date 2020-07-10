What you need to know
- Apple Card has a handy new feature.
- It now integrates partially with budgeting app Mint.
- You can see your Apple Card balance within the app, but not transaction data.
Apple Card has quietly added limited integration with budgeting app Mint to its list of features.
As noted by Reddit user nathenmcvittie Apple Card now works with Mint, but integration appears to be limited at this stage.
The new integration between Mint and Apple Card is seemingly made possible by last week's new web interface for Apple Card. Through Mint, you can now use the "Find your account" tool to link your Apple Card account with your Mint account. Simply search for Apple Card, then you'll be asked for your Apple ID and password.
According to that report, users can log in using Mint with 2-factor authentication, after which they will be able to see their Apple Card balance alongside other credit cards within the Mint app. It seems balance, available and total credit, ARP and fees are visible, however, you won't be able to see your transaction data. This is likely because the Apple website portal also doesn't show this.
As mentioned, Apple recently updated its website to include a portal for customers to pay their Apple Card bill online, from that report:
After almost a year since Apple launched Apple Card to customers, the company has finally launched a website that cardholders can use to pay their bills, view their balance, and manage their card.
The new website describes itself as a place for Apple Card cardholders to "manage your balance, view your statements, and more." Signing in to the website is really smooth for those who have a MacBook Air or MacBook Pro with Touch ID, as you are able to authenticate with Touch ID instead of having to enter in a username or password.
