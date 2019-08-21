After a long wait, Apple Card is finally available to all iPhone customers in the United States. It brings with it new experiences that are poised to revolutionize the credit card industry. Daily Cash, money management, and it's security and privacy features come together to bring forth a credit card experience that helps you better understand your spending and live a healthier financial life. It is, however, a card that has been designed and marketed mostly to consumers. So the question is: how does Apple Card perform as a business credit card?

The costs of the card

Many business cards, while proudly showing off extra perks and benefits, come at a higher cost in two key areas: APR and fees. Cards that are especially geared towards small businesses, who may not have a long financial history, can sport APR fees as high as 28.99%. Apple Card does prove favorable in this area, as the highest APR you can get with the card is 24.24%.

While most business cards come with no foreign transaction fees, as they are built for travel, they do charge annual fees commonly ranging from $95 to upwards of $495. Apple Card fares well here as well, as it has virtually no fees: no annual fees, no foreign transaction fees, no late fees, and no over-the-limit fees.

There are some business credit cards out there with no annual fees, such as the Chase Ink Business Cash℠ Credit Card which is currently offering a $500 cash back bonus, so make sure to shop around.

The rewards and benefits

One of the first things you'll always look for when evaluating a business credit card, or any credit card for that matter, is the rewards and benefits you get from having the card. Business cards commonly offer huge welcome bonuses and earn points to be redeemed for flights, hotels, and other business-related needs such as office supplies and gas. In addition, these cards offer business-specific benefits such as access to airport lounges, free luggage, or free Uber rides.

Apple Card starts to falter here as a business card, depending on what you are looking for. It does come with a simple rewards program, but instead of points, it features cash back:

1% on all purchases using the physical titanium card

2% on all purchases using Apple Pay

3% on all purchases at Apple

The card does not currently offer any business focused welcome offers or additional benefits. While these always could be added in the future, Apple Card especially falls short in this area for now and if perks are important, you won't find any here. Cards like the Business Platinum® Card from American Express and the Capital One® Spark® Miles for Business offer huge welcome bonuses and business-minded perks like a year's access to WeWork co-working spaces and credits towards TSA Pre✓®.