Some Apple Card owners have noticed that their card has now appeared on their Equifax report, according to a thread in the Apple Card subreddit. This is the first time that Equifax has shown Apple Card and it comes a month after Experian also started reporting on Apple Card usage.

The addition of Equifax now means that all three major credit bureaus now show Apple Card usage. As a result, Apple Card and its use can affect a user's credit rating both positively and negatively – just like any other credit card. And, like other credit cards, Apple Card could potentially prevent you from getting credit in the future if your payment history and level of credit usage are deemed an issue.

That being said, Apple Card still has plenty going for it. The tight integration with Apple Pay, coupled with spending analysis in the Wallet app, makes it a great starter credit card. The lack of fees doesn't hurt in that regard, either!