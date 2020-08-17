What you need to know
- Some Apple Card owners have started to see them appear on Equifax credit reports.
- This is the first time the credit reports have shown Apple Cards.
- The cards appeared on Experian reports last month.
Some Apple Card owners have noticed that their card has now appeared on their Equifax report, according to a thread in the Apple Card subreddit. This is the first time that Equifax has shown Apple Card and it comes a month after Experian also started reporting on Apple Card usage.
The addition of Equifax now means that all three major credit bureaus now show Apple Card usage. As a result, Apple Card and its use can affect a user's credit rating both positively and negatively – just like any other credit card. And, like other credit cards, Apple Card could potentially prevent you from getting credit in the future if your payment history and level of credit usage are deemed an issue.
That being said, Apple Card still has plenty going for it. The tight integration with Apple Pay, coupled with spending analysis in the Wallet app, makes it a great starter credit card. The lack of fees doesn't hurt in that regard, either!
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's the latest info on when the next Nintendo Direct is coming
Ready for the next big announcement from Nintendo? Here's what you need to know!
Apple partner Wistron goes on an iPhone-building hiring spree in India
Apple partner Wistron is reportedly on an Indian hiring spree in an effort to bolster its iPhone production capabilities.
Telegram now supports video calls on iOS
Secure messaging app Telegram now supports fast and secure video calls on iOS.
Protect your iPad 10.2-inch screen with these handy protectors
Don't let your new 10.2-inch iPad screen get scuffed up! We have the best screen protectors for you.