Apple Card in Apple Pay with a wallet bling bling make it rainSource: Christine Romero-Chan / iMore

What you need to know

  • Some Apple Card owners have started to see them appear on Equifax credit reports.
  • This is the first time the credit reports have shown Apple Cards.
  • The cards appeared on Experian reports last month.

Some Apple Card owners have noticed that their card has now appeared on their Equifax report, according to a thread in the Apple Card subreddit. This is the first time that Equifax has shown Apple Card and it comes a month after Experian also started reporting on Apple Card usage.

The addition of Equifax now means that all three major credit bureaus now show Apple Card usage. As a result, Apple Card and its use can affect a user's credit rating both positively and negatively – just like any other credit card. And, like other credit cards, Apple Card could potentially prevent you from getting credit in the future if your payment history and level of credit usage are deemed an issue.

Get an iPhone SE with Mint Mobile service for $30/mo

That being said, Apple Card still has plenty going for it. The tight integration with Apple Pay, coupled with spending analysis in the Wallet app, makes it a great starter credit card. The lack of fees doesn't hurt in that regard, either!

Apple Card

Main

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.