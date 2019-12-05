What you need to know
- Goldman Sachs has announced that Apple Card information is to begin appearing on your credit report.
- Apple Card was launched four months ago, but the information had not been available until now.
- GS says it will show up within the next five days.
Goldman Sachs has announced that Apple Card information is finally going to start appearing on your credit report!
In a tweet today (December 5), Goldman Sachs Bank support said:
We have been working with TransUnion to begin reporting your Apple Card information. Within the next 5 days, you will see the full details on your credit report.— GS Bank Support (@gsbanksupport) December 5, 2019
Apple Card was launched four months ago, yet users were yet to see any Apple Card information on their report. As MacRumors notes, this means that the card will now have an impact on your credit score, and all of your activity and payments will be backdated. There had been some confusion over the matter previously over reports that Apple was not sending the information to credit bureaus despite the fact the functionality existed, that now seems to have been cleared up.
#AppleCard showed up on my credit report today. pic.twitter.com/7nYhemuqeE— Dongjun (@dongjunzhao) December 4, 2019
In recent weeks, Apple Card has been plagued by reports of gender bias in the algorithm used by GS to determine credit limits. Several reports suggested that men and women on equal income or filing shared tax returns were often likely to be offered highly disparate levels of credit. Even Apple founding father Steve Wozniak said that he and his wife were offered vastly different credit limits despite shared assets. Reports were so prolific that a federal investigation was opened into the matter, and several politicians also waded into the debate.
That scandal seems to have mostly died down, and GS has confirmed that starting today, you should start to see your Apple Card information, balance and payment history appear on your credit report. Here are some of our latest thoughts on Apple Card!
