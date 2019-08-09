With the Apple Card roll out in full swing this week, a lot of people have been applying to get Apple's new credit card. Though some are being denied, many more are being approved according to a report from CNBC.

Per the report, Apple wants to make the Apple Card as accessible as the iPhone, so it nudged Goldman Sachs, the lender of the card, to approve a large majority of applications so as to be inclusive and provide a good user experience.