Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. Mobile Nations may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network.
Apple Card brings cardholders a lot of exciting things like simple cash back rewards, Daily Cash, spend tracking and money management tools, a beautiful titanium physical card, and the most private credit card on the market. One major thing that it doesn't bring is a signup bonus. If you're looking for a good complement to your future Apple Card, one with an impressive signup bonus might be the answer. We've assembled some of the top signup bonuses you can take advantage of right now. Whether you are looking for travel rewards or straight up cash, we have signup bonuses to keep you covered and rewarded.
Chase Sapphire Preferred®: A travel monster
When it comes to travel cards, it's hard to beat this signup bonus. Earn 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening. That's equivalent to $750 toward travel when you redeem through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program. Always get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. There are absolutely no blackout dates or travel restrictions for the Chase Sapphire Preferred card.
The Platinum Card® from American Express: Travel fancy
Get into all the airport lounges with this card, with a signup bonus that's just as fancy. Earn 60,000 Membership Rewards® points after you use your new American Express Platinum Card to make $5,000 in purchases in your first 3 months. Enjoy 5X Membership Rewards® points on flights booked with airlines or with American Express Travel, as well as prepaid hotels booked on amextravel.com. You also get a $200 Airline Fee Credit, up to $200 per calendar year in baggage fees and more at one qualifying airline.
Capital One Venture: A worthy adversary
This one does give the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card a run for its money. Enjoy a one-time bonus of 50,000 miles once you spend $3,000 on purchases within 3 months from account opening, equal to $500 in travel. You can also earn 10X miles on thousands of hotels through January 2020 and receive up to $100 application fee credit for Global Entry or TSA Pre✓®. The Capital One Venture card also features no blackout dates for any airlines or hotel.
Capital One Savor: For the foodies
The Capital One® Savor® Cash Rewards Credit Card is card built for your inner foodie and your nightlife, with an insane cash back bonus to start you off. New cardholders earn a one-time $500 cash bonus after you spend $3000 on purchases within the first 3 months from account opening. After that, you'll earn unlimited 4% cash back on dining and entertainment, 2% at grocery stores, and 1% on all other purchases.
Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express: Cover the staples
For those looking a card that earns you great rewards on the purchases you have to make week in and week out, like food and gas, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is one of the best out there, and also treats new members to a solid signup bonus. New cardholders will earn a $200 statement credit after you spend $1,000 in purchases on your new card within the first 3 months. After that, you'll earn 6% Cash Back at U.S. supermarkets (on up to $6,000 per year in purchases, then 1%), 3% Cash Back at U.S. gas stations, 1% Cash Back on all other purchases.
Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card: A business beast
If you're a small business owner and looking to get in on the signup bonus action, the Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card from Chase is sporting an impressive reward for new cardholders. If approved for the card, earn 80,000 bonus points after you spend $5,000 on purchases in the first 3 months from account opening (equal to $1,000 toward travel when you redeem through Chase Ultimate Rewards®, which has no blackout dates or travel restrictions). After that, you'll still earn 3 points per $1 on the first $150,000 spent on travel and select business categories and 1 point per $1 on all other purchases each account anniversary year.
With all of the huge bonus offers out there right now, you're sure to find one that'll benefit you. It's a shame that Apple Card isn't coming in hot with an enticing signup bonus, but with so many other cards offering them, it's easy to still take advantage of it. Perhaps Apple Card's signup bonus is that sweet titanium card getting delivered to your doorstep.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.