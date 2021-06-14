Apple Card Family DevicesSource: Apple

  • Apple is once again having problems with Apple Card, according to its service status page.
  • Payments made in-store might fail.

Apple says that it's aware of another service issue that is preventing some people from using their Apple Card to make in-person payments at stores.

The issue, which comes soon after a similar failure, is currently under investigation.

Some users may not be able to make in-store purchases with Apple Card using Apple Pay.

Anyone heading out to use their Apple Card today should probably take another card just to be sure.

We'll be keeping our eyes peeled and ears to the ground for any news on when this might be back up and running. You can also see more information on Apple's service status checker page.

