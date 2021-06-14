What you need to know
- Apple is once again having problems with Apple Card, according to its service status page.
- Payments made in-store might fail.
Apple says that it's aware of another service issue that is preventing some people from using their Apple Card to make in-person payments at stores.
The issue, which comes soon after a similar failure, is currently under investigation.
Some users may not be able to make in-store purchases with Apple Card using Apple Pay.
Anyone heading out to use their Apple Card today should probably take another card just to be sure.
We'll be keeping our eyes peeled and ears to the ground for any news on when this might be back up and running. You can also see more information on Apple's service status checker page.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Official: Beats Studio Buds, $149.99, Transparency mode, ANC included
Beats Studio Buds are official and they're everything we could have hoped for, at a price that's right.
Review: Sennheiser MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds sound pretty great
Sennheiser's MOMENTUM True Wireless 2 Earbuds have just about every feature you might expect from premium earbuds, including Active Noise Cancellation, Transparent Hearing, adjustable equalizers, Hi-Fi sound, voice assistant support, customizable controls, and more.
Beats Studio Buds leak again – this time on the Best Buy home page
The Beats Studio Buds will be old news by the time they're actually announced. They just leaked again.
Here are the Apple Watch bands you need for your new Apple Watch
You love your Apple Watch, and so do we. It's more than just a fitness and communication device. It's also a fashion statement. You need bands to match your style.