What you need to know
- Goldman Sachs is extending Apple Card deferments for up to six months.
- If you started deferring in March, August is your last month.
- Additional payment plan options are in the pipeline.
Many of us are experiencing financial hardships due to issues caused by COVID-19. The worldwide pandemic has hit many hard working people in a very hard way. Credit card companies know this and have offered various plans to help people who can't afford their payments. Goldman Sachs has been offering a deferment plan to Apple Card holders since March, allowing customers to skip payments without incurring additional interest charges.
Today, according to MacRumors, Goldman Sachs is sending emails to Apple Card holders, allowing them to enroll in the deferment plan up to six times. That means, if you've been deferring your Apple Card payments since March, your final month to defer is August.
In an email to an Apple Card customer, Goldman Sachs noted that customers can hold off on using up their final month of deferment, saving it for a later date, by changing their enrollment prior to August 31. If you change your enrollment, you will be required to make a payment and will incur applicable interest at the end of the month.
In the same email, Goldman Sachs wrote that it is "developing additional payment plans for customers who need them and will share more details soon."
