Apple Card customers can now skip their next monthly payment again.

Apple has announced that it is extending its Customer Assistance Program for Apple Card customers through August. If you have an Apple Card, you can enroll for the program and skip your August monthly payment without acruing any interest.

To sign up for the program, message Apple Support through the Apple Card in the Wallet app. When you type "Enroll in the Customer Assistance Program," you will get the following message.

We understand how difficult this could be for you, and we want to help. Our Customer Assistance Program is designed to help customers who may have difficulty making payments, by allowing them to skip their August payment without incurring any interest charges. Would you like to enroll in our Customer Assistance Program?

Once you type "Yes," you will get a confirmation from Goldman Sachs that they are working on your request. They also note to cancel any scheduled payment.

An Apple Card Specialist at Goldman Sachs is processing your request. You're all set for now, and you'll receive an email confirmation within a week once you're enrolled. Once enrolled, you may skip your next payment due on August 31, without incurring any interest charges. IMPORTANT: Please turn off any scheduled payment you may have for August. If you do not cancel your scheduled payments, your payment will still be processed for August.

Apple has been running the Customer Assistance Program since April.