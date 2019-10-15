If you've signed up for the Apple Card, your payment history isn't reflected on your credit reports yet.

Apple, and Goldman Sachs, have yet to start reporting consumers' payment information for the Apple Card to the major credit bureaus, a source close to Goldman Sachs confirmed to MarketWatch Monday. This means that the two companies have yet to send details on customers' balances and on-time payments to Experian, Equifax and TransUnion - information that is used to calculate people's credit scores.