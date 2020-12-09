What you need to know
- Apple Card has a new promotion with Panera Bread.
- Customers can get $5 Daily Cash on an order of $25 or more.
Reported by MacRumors, customers who spend $25 or more with Panera Bread can now get $5 in Daily Cash when they pay with their Apple Card using Apple Pay. Apple has notified Apple Card cardholders of the promotion in an email sent out earlier today.
According to the promotion, customers can make the purchase in the Panera app, website, or at a Panera retail location. The deal will run starting today and last through December 25, 2020. It is limited to one purchase and gift cards do not count.
Panera Bread customers can get $5 in Daily Cash back when making a purchase of $25 or more with Apple Pay in the Panera app, website, or in a Panera retail location. The offer is limited to a single qualifying purchase of at least $25, excluding gift cards, and the deal will be available from 12/9/20 to 12/25/20.
Panera customers who use their Apple Card at the merchant have enjoyed 3% Daily Cash since the company became an Apple Card partner back in August, but today's promotion equates to 20% cash back, so it is a solid deal for those who frequent Panera or just want to cash in on a good deal for some savory food during the holiday season.
The promotion is live now, so feel free to place an order with the Panera Bread app whenever you are hungry.
