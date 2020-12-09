Reported by MacRumors, customers who spend $25 or more with Panera Bread can now get $5 in Daily Cash when they pay with their Apple Card using Apple Pay. Apple has notified Apple Card cardholders of the promotion in an email sent out earlier today.

According to the promotion, customers can make the purchase in the Panera app, website, or at a Panera retail location. The deal will run starting today and last through December 25, 2020. It is limited to one purchase and gift cards do not count.