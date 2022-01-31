Apple Card is suffering an outage preventing people from paying bills, more

Apple has confirmed that Apple Card is suffering a partial outage that is preventing some people from being able to pay their bills and add cards to their wallets.

Apple also confirmed via a service status page that those hoping to apply for Apple Card might be unable to do so until the issue has been fixed.

Some users may not be able to add Apple Card to Wallet, pay their bill, apply for Apple Card.

People first began reporting that Apple Card wasn't working as it should around an hour ago.

It looks like there could be an issue with Apple Card and making a Payment right now. Tried myself and had others comment on it where you try to pay, but it says unavailable. pic.twitter.com/qDlI4kdpet — Aaron Zollo (@zollotech) January 31, 2022

If you're trying to apply for Apple Card or add a new one to your wallet, leaving things a while and trying again is probably the way to go. The same goes for paying your Apple Card bill, too. It isn't immediately clear whether the fault lies with Apple or its banking partner Goldman Sachs, but customers will likely not care — all they want to be able to do is manage their credit cards.

Thankfully, at the time of writing at least, making payments using an Apple Card doesn't appear to be affected by this issue.

Apple Card is currently a United States-only affair but rumors persist that Apple is working to bring the card to international markets in the future.