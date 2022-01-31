Apple Card is suffering an outage preventing people from paying bills, more

What you need to know
- Some Apple Card users are unable to pay bills and add cards to their wallets.
- New Apple Card customers might not be able to sign up.
- Apple is aware of the issue and working on a fix.
Apple has confirmed that Apple Card is suffering a partial outage that is preventing some people from being able to pay their bills and add cards to their wallets.
Apple also confirmed via a service status page that those hoping to apply for Apple Card might be unable to do so until the issue has been fixed.
Some users may not be able to add Apple Card to Wallet, pay their bill, apply for Apple Card.
People first began reporting that Apple Card wasn't working as it should around an hour ago.
If you're trying to apply for Apple Card or add a new one to your wallet, leaving things a while and trying again is probably the way to go. The same goes for paying your Apple Card bill, too. It isn't immediately clear whether the fault lies with Apple or its banking partner Goldman Sachs, but customers will likely not care — all they want to be able to do is manage their credit cards.
Thankfully, at the time of writing at least, making payments using an Apple Card doesn't appear to be affected by this issue.
Apple Card is currently a United States-only affair but rumors persist that Apple is working to bring the card to international markets in the future.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: Charge eight devices at once with this MagSafe charger from Anker
Ever wish your MagSafe charger could also charge up everything else you need? The Anker 637 Magnetic Desktop Charging Station does!
Apple Watch credited with saving man's life following fall
An Apple Watch has been credited with saving the life of an "older" man following a fall in sub-zero temperatures.
Spotify says it'll put content warnings on podcasts that discuss COVID-19
Spotify says it will be adding content warnings to any podcast that discusses COVID-19 as people continue to cancel their subscriptions over a Joe Rogan podcast.
Get the Apple Watch Sport Band look for less
Sport Bands look amazing on your Apple Watch, whether you’re at the gym, the office, or out on the town — and they don’t have to cost an arm and a leg, either. You can have that classic Apple Watch Sport Band look for less with these bands.