What you need to know
- You can now export your Apple Card transactions in OFX.
- Apple launched exporting for its card in January and promised that OFX was on the way.
- It means you can export Apple Card transactions into financial management and budgeting apps.
Apple Card transactions can now be exported in OFX format, following the release of support for exporting transactions back in January.
As spotted by @kylesethgray on Twitter (thanks Kyle!), you can now select Open Financial Exchange as a file format when exporting your Apple Card transactions.
@reneritchie new file format available for Apple Card transaction export pic.twitter.com/UbXRY2sUF9— Kyle Seth Gray (@kylesethgray) February 11, 2020
This is a server-side update, like the previous update, which means you don't need to do anything to iOS to get it. Now, when you go to export your Apple Card transactions, you should see two options instead of one, although updates can take up to 24 hours to roll out.
As with the CSV announcement:
Exporting is simple. You just go into your Apple Card balance, pick a monthly statement, and tap on Export Transactions. (You have to have been using your Apple Card for long enough to have at least one statement in the system for the option to be available, of course.)
Apple Card is a joint venture between Apple and Goldman Sachs. USPs include a very quick and easy signup option, meaning you can apply for (and be granted) a card with a limit in just a few minutes. It works with Apple Pay on your iPhone and there are lots of incentives such as cashback rewards on purchases, including up to 3% on Apple purchases, including subscriptions and services.
Currently, you have to be a US citizen or resident, aged 18 years or older in order to apply for a card.
