Apple and Goldman Sachs had recently received some criticism about the credit limits given and approvals granted to applicants for Apple Card, and Apple appears to be making some changes in order to address it.

According to a new report from TechCrunch, Apple Card's privacy policy has been updated to allow Apple to share more anonymized data with Goldman Sachs, its card partner.

The new information that is being shared will remain anonymous, but will apparently allow Goldman Sachs to build a new credit assignment model that will open up Apple Card approvals to more customers.

To support more approvals even further, the application process will now allow applicants to share additional personal information on an opt-in basis with Goldman Sachs. This will help those who are not approved their first time around to get another shot at approval.

The changes are also bringing more detail to transactions from Apple on Apple Card. For instance, you'll be able to see the movie you purchased rather than the non-descript "Apple Services" that have been listed in the past.

You can read all of the changes in Apple Card's privacy policy below.