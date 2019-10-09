The Apple Card user said they reached out to Apple Support and received this response:

When Apple Card debuted, one of its biggest draws was Apple's focus on security. On Apple's website, it says, "It's hard to steal a credit card number when you can't see it." But that's apparently what happened to one Apple Card user who reached out to 9to5Mac , claiming they were the victim of fraud.

I do not know how this could of happened. It's very rare for your card to be in two places at one time. Since our physical cards have no number on it, it's very hard for someone to copy it.

The Apple Card user confirmed the fraudulent charge after receiving an alert on his iPhone. The tricky thing is the purchase was apparently labeled as being nearby, but clicking on the map revealed it was hours away, 9to5Mac explained.

On Apple's website, the company highlights the fact that the Apple Card doesn't have any numbers on it. "Not even a CVV. So that's one less thing to worry about when you hand over your card at a restaurant or store." But that doesn't guarantee it can't be stolen.

9to5Mac speculates that the Apple Card user may have been the victim of skimming, which can potentially affect all credit cards and debit cards. It's a reminder to be extra vigilant when swiping your card at a gas station or ATM. Better yet, use Apple Pay when possible.