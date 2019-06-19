Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network

Apple Card, in true Apple form, is going to be one of the easiest to use credit cards on the market. With its simple Daily Cash rewards program and it's helpful card and money management tools, its a card that anyone can pick up and understand. That said, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express can't be beaten when it comes to overall rewards. Deciding which one is for you comes down to what is most important to you: rewards or benefits.

Apple Card will appeal to both new and seasoned cardholders

Apple Card is trying to revolutionize the credit card industry with a credit card built to help you live a healthier financial life. It's no secret that credit card debt continues to grow year after year, and Apple is hoping that their card has the money management tools to help reverse current trends. With its daily cash back program, Daily Cash, you get your rewards deposited the day after purchase into your Apple Pay Cash card which you can then use to send friends money, transfer to your bank, or even pay your bill.

Apple has built a ton of helpful money management tools into the Wallet app for Apple Card. Apple will automatically track your spending and sort it into categories and group them by the merchant. It displays all of this information to you in beautiful, easy to understand summaries to educate you on your spending habits and promote better financial decisions. It even shows you in real time how much interest you'll be charged if you don't pay the full amount due on the card, and encourage you to increase the payment, showing you the effect it will have in lowering your interest charged.

Apple is also going all in on privacy with Apple Card. This card is a first in the industry and a welcome one. Apple will never know how much you spend, where you spend it, or what you spend it on. Its partner on the card, Goldman Sachs, has also promised not to share any of your information with marketers or advertisers. In a world that continually believes we have less privacy and more of our information is being collected and shared, this is a huge deal with enormous ramifications on an industry that is known for rampant data collection.

Apple Card Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express Rewards 3% cash back on purchases at Apple 6% cash back on U.S. Supermarkets on up to $6,000 a year in purchases and streaming services 2% cash back when using Apple Pay 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit 1% on all other purchases 1% on all other purchases Welcome bonus None $250 statement credit after spending $1,000 in the first 3 months Fees None $95 annual fee Interest Rate 13.24% to 24.24% APR 15.24%-26.24% APR

Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is the everyday leader

While Apple Card will be a great card for most people, those who are looking to take their rewards to the next level will be much better served with the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express. It's a credit card built for earning as much as possible off your everyday purchases and backs it up with an impressive signup bonus and tons of rewards categories.

New cardholders can earn a $250 statement credit after spending $1,000 in purchases within the first 3 months. With its 6% cash back on U.S. Supermarkets and streaming services and 3% cash back on U.S. gas stations and transit, the Amex basically triples the amount of money you can earn on groceries and gas when compared to Apple Card. These rewards, however, do come with a price. The card does charge foreign transaction fees and also charges a $95 annual fee.

Which one should you get?

If you are looking for a card that has a simple cash back rewards program, helps you manage and build better spending habits, and protects your private information, then Apple Card is for you. However, if you are just looking to push the limits of earning cash back and maximize what you get back from your everyday spending, then the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is a fantastic option.

Our pick Apple Card A card for everyone Apple Card provides tremendous value with a rewards program designed for anyone to benefit from, and the most impressive money management and privacy features that have ever existed for a credit card. Apply at Apple

Earn everyday Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express For the maximizer With its solid signup bonus and best in class rewards, the Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express is an obvious choice for everyday spending. Apply at The Points Guy

