Heads up! We share savvy shopping and personal finance tips to put extra cash in your wallet. iMore may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network

Our Pick Apple Card Consistent cash back Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card Apple Card is a simple cash back rewards card that, true to Apple fashion, focuses on the user experience and privacy of its customers. Apply at Apple Pros Daily Cash

Money management tools

No fees

Privacy Cons No signup bonus

Lack of additional benefits The Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card is a consistent cash back earner with enticing offers for new cardholders. Apply at The Points Guy Pros Easy to earn bonus offer

0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months (16.24%-26.24% variable APR after that)

Same rewards no matter what Cons Lacking in money management features

Lower rewards overall

Apple Card is pushing to be the natural choice for anyone with an iPhone. With its Daily Cash rewards program and it's helpful card and money management tools, its a card that designed to help us all build a healthier relationship with credit. The Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card, on the other hand, is one of the most simple cash back credit cards on the market, and makes understanding your rewards a breeze.

Apple Card is built for financial health

Apple Card is trying to revolutionize the credit card industry with a credit card built to help you live a healthier financial life. As credit card debt continues to grow at an alarming rate, Apple is hoping that the money management tools they provide will help reverse the trend. Daily Cash will deposit all of your rewards the day after purchase right into your Apple Pay Cash card, which you can then use to send friends money, transfer to your bank, or even pay your credit card bill.

Apple has also built money management tools into the Wallet app for Apple Card that will help you track your spending, sorting it into categories and grouping them by merchant. The app compiles all of this into summaries that help you better understand your spending habits and hopefully lead to more financial responsibility. When making a payment, you can see how much interest you'll be charged if you don't pay the full amount due on the card, and Apple will even encourage you to increase the payment to save on interest.

Apple is making privacy a tentpole of Apple Card. It is the first in the industry to keep your spending information, like the amount, merchant, or items, completely private from Apple. Its partner on the card, Goldman Sachs, has promised to never share any information about you with marketers or advertisers. Apple continues to prove its commitment to user privacy and is using its influence to drag an industry notorious for disregarding it into a new era.

Apple Card Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card Rewards 3% cash back on purchases at Apple 1.5% cash back on all purchases 2% cash back when using Apple Pay 1% on all other purchases Welcome bonus None $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months. 0% intro APR on purchases for 15 months (16.24%-26.24% variable APR after that) Fees None None Interest Rate 13.24% to 24.24% APR 16.24% - 26.24% APR

Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card is a cash back earner

The Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card is one of the best cards around for those who are looking to skip any kind of categorized or tiered rewards system and instead opt for a drop-dead simple rewards program.

Earning cash back doesn't get easier than it is with the Capital One® card. You'll earn 1.5% cash back on every purchase you make. That's it. No having to remember which purchase fits into which cash back rate or playing the game of seasonal bonus offers. It doesn't get much simpler than this. New cardholders can also earn a $150 cash bonus after you spend $500 on purchases within 3 months from account opening as well as enjoying 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months (16.24%-26.24% variable APR after that). Like Apple Card, this card also has no annual or foreign transaction fees.

Which one should you get?

If you are looking for a card that has a simple cash back rewards program, helps you manage and build better spending habits, and protects your private information, then Apple Card is for you. However, if you are tired of keeping track of what earns what where and just looking for the simplest cash back rewards card out there, then the Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card is a good fit.

Our pick Apple Card A card for everyone Apple Card offers a simple and immediate rewards program along with best in class money management and privacy features as only Apple can do. Apply at Apple

Consistent rewards Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card For keeping it simple With an easy to attain bonus offer and consistent cash back, the Capital One® Quicksilver® Cash Rewards Credit Card is a good option for those who don't want to play any credit card rewards games. Apply at The Points Guy

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.