Apple Card is definitely going to hit the mark for most people. With its simple cash back rewards program and it's helpful card and money management tools, its a card that anyone can find a use for. That said, the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card can't be beaten when it comes to travel rewards. Deciding which one is for you comes down to where you spend and what you want to do with your rewards.

Apple Card will appeal to nearly everyone

Apple Card is trying to revolutionize the credit card industry with a credit card built to help you live a healthier financial life. It's no secret that credit card debt is a plague on many houses, and Apple is hoping that their card has the tools and the talent to break the wheel. With it's ridiculously easy to earn rewards program, Daily Cash, you get your rewards deposited the day after purchase into your Apple Pay Cash card which you can use to send friends money, transfer to your bank, or even pay your bill.

Apple has built a ton of helpful money management tools into the Wallet app for Apple Card. Apple will automatically track your spending and sort it into categories and group them by the merchant. It displays all of this information to you in beautiful, easy to understand summaries to educate you on your spending habits and promote better financial decisions. It even shows you in real time how much interest you'll be charged if you don't pay the full amount due on the card, and encourage you to increase the payment, showing you the effect it will have in lowering your interest charged.

Apple is going all in on privacy with Apple Card. This is a first in the industry and a welcome one. Apple will never know how much you spend, where you spend it, or what you spend it on. Its partner on the card, Goldman Sachs, has also promised not to share any of your information with advertisers.

Chase Sapphire Preferred® is a travelers dream

While Apple Card will be a great card for most people, those who are looking to maximize their earning potential for travel will be much better served with the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card. It's a credit card built solely for the purpose of travel and dials everything into making that experience better, from its signup bonus, its rewards categories, and its redemption options.

Signing up for the card will earn new cardholders a monster 60,000 bonus points after you spend $4,000 on purchases in the first three months from account opening. That's equivalent to $750 toward travel when you redeem through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® program. Their redemption program is well loved; Chase Sapphire Preferred was recently named the "Best Credit Card for Flexible Travel Redemption" by Kiplinger's Personal Finance in June 2018, due to Chase's stellar policy of no blackout dates or travel restrictions.

After cashing in on one of the best signup bonuses in the industry, you'll earn double the points on travel and dining at restaurants worldwide and one point per dollar spent on all other purchases. When you're ready to redeem those rewards, you'll get 25% more value when you redeem for airfare, hotels, car rentals and cruises through Chase Ultimate Rewards®. There are no foreign transaction fees, but the card does come with a $95 annual fee, which is a small price to pay for frequent travelers.

Which one should you get?

It's pretty obvious, right? If you are looking for a card that has a simple cash back rewards program that earns you more rewards on virtually everything you purchase (as long as the merchant you are shopping at uses Apple Pay) then Apple Card is for you. However, if you are looking to get the most out of your travel and you want every single dollar you spend to go towards funding your next adventure, then the Chase Sapphire Preferred® card is a fantastic option.

