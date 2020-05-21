The overhaul first spotted by Reddit user Austin_Aaron_Conlon , brings a brand new look complete with fresh texts, updated images, and Apple's customary new tile design which it has previously debuted on other portions of its website. You can see the old site below, and how it contrasts to the new layout (above).

Apple also appears to have added a new section to the Apple Card website dedicated to financial health.

As mentioned, the new Apple Card page has been overhauled with brand new images and vibrant text, and the page emphasizes some of Apple Card's key features, including its synergy with iPhone, zero fees, cashback, and more. Apple has also updated the intro text on its page, which now states:

The simplicity of Apple. In a credit card. With Apple Card, we completely reinvented the credit card. Your information lives on your iPhone, beautifully laid out and easy to understand. We eliminated fees and built tools to help you pay less interest.1 Advanced technologies like Face ID, Touch ID, and Apple Pay give you a new level of privacy and security. And with every purchase you get Daily Cash back. Which all adds up to a healthier financial life. Apple Card. It's everything a credit card should be.

As mentioned, Apple has also added a new Financial Health page to its Apple Card website, which states:

The world of credit — cards, scores, reports, applications, interest — is a complex one. That's why when we created Apple Card, we took every opportunity to simplify and educate. So it's clear how credit card processes work, how Apple Card uses your information, and how you can stay on top of it all.

The page contains an explanation of transaction data, making payments, Goldman Sachs, credit scores, adjusting and setting credit limits, and good financial habits.

At the beginning of the month, Apple further extended payment deferrals for Apple Card customers who may be struggling to make payments, due to financial pressures brought on by the global pandemic.