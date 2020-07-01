Apple's COVID-19 Customer Assistance Program has been extended once more, allowing customers to differ their July payments if they need to. Apple says that customers won't incur any interest charges if they decide to take it up on this option.

Anyone wishing to take advantage of the offer should follow the steps in Apple's support document, but it is a simple case of sending a message from an iPhone, Mac, or iPad.

The COVID-19 situation presents unique, financial challenges. If you're having trouble making your monthly payments, you can enroll in the Customer Assistance Program to skip your Apple Card payment in July without incurring interest charges.

People also need not be concerned about this impacting their credit rating, with Apple confirming that their account will continue to be marked as current throughout.

You can skip your Apple Card payment that's due for the month of July without incurring any new interest charges. This stops interest from accruing on that month's statement. Your account will be reported to credit bureaus as current.

It is, however, important to remember that even after deferring July's payment your Apple Card will need to be paid off eventually. There has been no indication as to when these extensions will end, either.