We've heard reports – and been able to confirm ourselves – that PDF Apple Card statements generated today are not itemized. That means you won't be able to tell which transaction is which, making it difficult to keep tabs on spending.

Apple Card is handled by Goldman Sachs on the back end, and a representative told Apple Insider that the company is aware of the issue. They also said that "PDF Statements are being regenerated and will be available in Wallet later today".

Financial tracking information, including itemized transactions, remains unaffected in the Wallet app and this only appears to have affected PDF creation. We wouldn't expect this issue to rear its head again, either. Assuming the fix is in place later today as Goldman Sachs says.

If you need itemized data on Apple Card transactions we'd suggest consulting the Wallet app for now – it really is rather good for keeping tabs on your spending habbits. If you'd rather have a PDF or printout for whatever reason, don't worry. Hopefully it won't be too long before the newly udated PDFs are available for download.