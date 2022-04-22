Apple Cash, the company's virtual debit card, now appears to be backed by Visa, rather than Discover.

As noted by Kanjo on Twitter, Apple appears to have switched from Discover to VISA earlier this week, possibly on April 19.

Apple Cash is the company's virtual debit card, that can be used both in-store and online to make purchases, as well as for sending and receiving money over Messages. The service can also be used to share money amongst your family, and you can even use Siri to make transfers.

As MacRumors the change should mean a much higher rate of acceptance because VISA is more widely accepted than Discover. According to their tests, users can set up new accounts on Apple Cash that will be registered as VISA cards. Customers with existing accounts can reportedly deactivate and then reactivate their cards to generate a new account number on VISA's network too.