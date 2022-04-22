What you need to know
- Apple Cash appears to have switched from Discover to Visa.
- New accounts for the company's virtual debit card are being created as Visa Debit cards.
- Apple Cash lets users send and receive money, as well as pay for goods.
Apple Cash, the company's virtual debit card, now appears to be backed by Visa, rather than Discover.
As noted by Kanjo on Twitter, Apple appears to have switched from Discover to VISA earlier this week, possibly on April 19.
Apple Cash is the company's virtual debit card, that can be used both in-store and online to make purchases, as well as for sending and receiving money over Messages. The service can also be used to share money amongst your family, and you can even use Siri to make transfers.
As MacRumors the change should mean a much higher rate of acceptance because VISA is more widely accepted than Discover. According to their tests, users can set up new accounts on Apple Cash that will be registered as VISA cards. Customers with existing accounts can reportedly deactivate and then reactivate their cards to generate a new account number on VISA's network too.
Watch the trailer for 'The Big Conn' ahead of its May 6 Apple TV+ premiere
Apple TV+ has today shared the first trailer for the upcoming true crime documentary 'The Big Conn' ahead of its May 6 premiere.
Apple lands Idris Elba thriller 'Hijack'
Apple has announced that it has landed a new seven-part thriller starring Idris Elba. It tells the story of a plane hijacked on its way to London in real-time.
The PlayStation app just got an iPhone feature it should have had years ago
Sony has updated its PlayStation app for iPhone and iPad adding a number of new features along the way. One of them is something that you might not have realized wasn't already available — because it really ought to have been. Now, you can use the PlayStation app in landscape mode like it's 2007 all over again.
Protect your iPhone 11's screen with a screen protector!
Anytime you buy a new iPhone, it's best to put a screen protector on from the start. If your screen protector breaks, be sure to replace it right away if you want to avoid scratches and possibly breaks.