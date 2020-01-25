Apple has announced that it will hold a month of Today at Apple Sessions to celebrate Black History Month.

Over on its website Apple stated:

Black History Month In celebration of Black History Month, learn from dynamic creators who are changing cultural narratives through visual arts, photography, poetry, dance, film, and more. Join creative sessions to connect, collaborate, and be inspired from February 1–29.

The sessions will differ from place to place. For example, one such announced session at Apple's 5th Avenue store in NYC is a Music Lab with Chief Ayanda Clarke of THE FADARA GROUP:

Create custom Afrobeats in GarageBand with master percussionist Chief Ayanda Clarke of THE FADARA GROUP. He'll share his creative journey and talk about how culture, tradition, and spirituality inform his work. You'll get hands-on with GarageBand on iPad to craft beats and loops in a polyrhythmic style. Sign up for more sessions during our Black History Month celebration throughout February. For sessions with amplified sound, hearing loop technology is available on request.

San Francisco's Union Square store has an exclusive even with Brandon Santiago, Javier Reyes and Porsche Kelly on February 4:

Pen a poem that explores your personal narrative with artists and activists Brandon Santiago, Javier Reyes, and Porsche Kelly. They'll share what inspires them to create and show you how to start writing a poem. You'll share your story through poetry in the Notes app on iPad with Apple Pencil. From February 1–29, join more sessions in celebration of Black History Month. For sessions with amplified sound, hearing loop technology is available on request.

It doesn't appear that these sessions are being extended worldwide, so they are likely confined to the US.

