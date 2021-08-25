What you need to know
- Apple is celebrating 105 years of the U.S. National Parks Service.
- The company is donating up to $1 million for Apple Pay purchases through August 29.
- It is also featuring content across all of its services.
Today, Apple announced that it will be celebrating the 105th anniversary of the U.S. National Park Service with a number of promotions and features across its ecosystem.
The big promotion is with purchases at Apple Stores, apple.com, and through the Apple Store app. Previously reported, the company has revealed that it will make a $10 donation to the National Park Foundation for all Apple Pay purchases through August 29. The promotion is limited to 100,000 purchases, so the company will donate up to $1,000,000 by the end of the promotion.
Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company is "honored to play a small role in helping even more people explore the parks."
"With every passing year, our national parks only become more precious. We're honored to play a small role in helping even more people explore the parks, learn about their history, and renew their love and appreciation for the planet we share."
Will Shafroth, the National Park Foundation's president and CEO, said that their partnership with Apple is helping to "excite and engage students with educational opportunities across the country."
"National parks are landscapes of wonder and learning. Thanks to Apple's ongoing partnership and commitment to connect young people to America's diverse natural and cultural heritage, we are helping the National Park Service excite and engage students with educational opportunities across the country."
In addition to the donation promotion, Apple is highlighting national parks across all of its services including Apple Maps, the App Store, the Apple TV app, Apple Books, and Apple Music, and Apple Watch owners with the latest Apple Watch Activity Challenge on August 28.
You can check out all of the content celebrating national parks through the press release.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple is reportedly testing iPhone 13 Face ID tech that works with masks
Apple is reportedly testing new Face ID technology that works with face masks and "foggy glasses." What's more, the technology appears to be the same Face ID configuration that will be part of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup.
Review: Waterfield's Air Travel Backpack is a briefcase and backpack in one
Now you don't have to choose whether to bring a briefcase or a backpack when you're traveling or on the go. Waterfield's cleverly designed Air Travel Backpack functions as both.
Experian offers 5 months free Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, & more
Credit outfit Experian is emailing customers to offer them up to five full months of free Apple services if they take out a new Barclaycard.
We're patiently waiting for these retro games to come to Nintendo Switch
Retro games offer a warm sense of nostalgia, but the Nintendo Switch lacks in that department. Here are the retro games we'd love to see make their way onto the Nintendo Switch.