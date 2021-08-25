Apple National Parks Roundup HeroSource: © Austin Mann

  • Apple is celebrating 105 years of the U.S. National Parks Service.
  • The company is donating up to $1 million for Apple Pay purchases through August 29.
  • It is also featuring content across all of its services.

Today, Apple announced that it will be celebrating the 105th anniversary of the U.S. National Park Service with a number of promotions and features across its ecosystem.

The big promotion is with purchases at Apple Stores, apple.com, and through the Apple Store app. Previously reported, the company has revealed that it will make a $10 donation to the National Park Foundation for all Apple Pay purchases through August 29. The promotion is limited to 100,000 purchases, so the company will donate up to $1,000,000 by the end of the promotion.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company is "honored to play a small role in helping even more people explore the parks."

"With every passing year, our national parks only become more precious. We're honored to play a small role in helping even more people explore the parks, learn about their history, and renew their love and appreciation for the planet we share."

Will Shafroth, the National Park Foundation's president and CEO, said that their partnership with Apple is helping to "excite and engage students with educational opportunities across the country."

"National parks are landscapes of wonder and learning. Thanks to Apple's ongoing partnership and commitment to connect young people to America's diverse natural and cultural heritage, we are helping the National Park Service excite and engage students with educational opportunities across the country."

Apple National Parks RoundupSource: Apple

In addition to the donation promotion, Apple is highlighting national parks across all of its services including Apple Maps, the App Store, the Apple TV app, Apple Books, and Apple Music, and Apple Watch owners with the latest Apple Watch Activity Challenge on August 28.

You can check out all of the content celebrating national parks through the press release.

