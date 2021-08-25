Today, Apple announced that it will be celebrating the 105th anniversary of the U.S. National Park Service with a number of promotions and features across its ecosystem.

The big promotion is with purchases at Apple Stores, apple.com, and through the Apple Store app. Previously reported, the company has revealed that it will make a $10 donation to the National Park Foundation for all Apple Pay purchases through August 29. The promotion is limited to 100,000 purchases, so the company will donate up to $1,000,000 by the end of the promotion.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the company is "honored to play a small role in helping even more people explore the parks."

"With every passing year, our national parks only become more precious. We're honored to play a small role in helping even more people explore the parks, learn about their history, and renew their love and appreciation for the planet we share."

Will Shafroth, the National Park Foundation's president and CEO, said that their partnership with Apple is helping to "excite and engage students with educational opportunities across the country."