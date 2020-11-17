A new feature from Apple published Tuesday celebrates 40 years of community at its Cork campus in Ireland.

From Apple:

The story of Apple in Ireland began in 1980 with a single manufacturing facility and 60 employees. Fast-forward to today, and Ireland is home to more than 6,000 Apple employees and a sprawling campus in the city of Cork. As Apple celebrates its 40th anniversary in Ireland, the original manufacturing facility has expanded and is now part of a campus that includes AppleCare, Operations, Logistics, and a variety of other teams staffed by a diverse group of employees representing over 90 nationalities. Cork also serves as Apple's European headquarters, supporting customers across the continent and beyond.

The piece contains interviews with staff members who described the Cork campus as a family, with some employees having been employed at the base for over 30 years.

The story also highlights initiatives like the Cork LGBTQ Diversity Network Association, and the upcoming Accessibility DNA, which help to connect employees with "shared interests, backgrounds, and values."

The report also states that Apple's Giving program has helped support 400 registered charities in Ireland since 2015, and that 43% of its Cork employees have participated in volunteering activities this year alone.

Apple was also keen to highlight the environmental impact (or lack thereof) of its Cork Campus, noting the facility runs on 100 percent clean energy, featuring 200 solar panels and a rainwater harvesting system, as well as a Zero Waste to Landfill policy.

You can read the full report here.