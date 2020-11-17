What you need to know
- Apple has published a new feature celebrating 40 years of community at its Cork campus.
- The piece includes interviews with current employees and highlights the campus' impact on the local community.
A new feature from Apple published Tuesday celebrates 40 years of community at its Cork campus in Ireland.
The story of Apple in Ireland began in 1980 with a single manufacturing facility and 60 employees. Fast-forward to today, and Ireland is home to more than 6,000 Apple employees and a sprawling campus in the city of Cork. As Apple celebrates its 40th anniversary in Ireland, the original manufacturing facility has expanded and is now part of a campus that includes AppleCare, Operations, Logistics, and a variety of other teams staffed by a diverse group of employees representing over 90 nationalities. Cork also serves as Apple's European headquarters, supporting customers across the continent and beyond.
The piece contains interviews with staff members who described the Cork campus as a family, with some employees having been employed at the base for over 30 years.
The story also highlights initiatives like the Cork LGBTQ Diversity Network Association, and the upcoming Accessibility DNA, which help to connect employees with "shared interests, backgrounds, and values."
The report also states that Apple's Giving program has helped support 400 registered charities in Ireland since 2015, and that 43% of its Cork employees have participated in volunteering activities this year alone.
Apple was also keen to highlight the environmental impact (or lack thereof) of its Cork Campus, noting the facility runs on 100 percent clean energy, featuring 200 solar panels and a rainwater harvesting system, as well as a Zero Waste to Landfill policy.
You can read the full report here.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Concept imagines an iMac Pro inspired by the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR
A new concept shows how Apple could take elements from the Mac Pro and Pro Display XDR to create an incredible iMac Pro.
Apple Podcasts can now be embedded in web pages for easy listening
Apple has made it easier than ever for podcasters to give listeners an easier way to do just that – listen.
And the Nintendo Switch Game of the Year goes to....
More people have turned to video games for entertainment this year to escape the pandemic. We look over the best Nintendo Switch games of 2020 to reveal which ones are the best for a number of categories.
Show off your sophisticated side with these leather Apple Watch bands
You can get a stylish leather band for your Apple Watch no matter your price point. Here are some options.