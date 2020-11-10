What you need to know
- Apple has released a new "Behind the Mac" video.
- This one was first shown during the "One more thing" special event.
- It features some huge names using Macs to get stuff done.
Apple's special events always feature some pretty great videos and today's "One more thing" event was no different. One of the best videos was part of the "Behind the Mac" series and Apple has just made it available to stream as a standalone video on YouTube.
The video shows a number of people, including celebrities, as they use Macs to do extraordinary things. And as ever, it strikes just the right tone.
This film celebrates the brilliant minds making greatness behind the Mac — Kendrick Lamar, Gloria Steinem, Billie Eilish, RuPaul, Tarana Burke, Spike Lee, Stephen Colbert, Takashi Murakami, and Saul Perlmutter, whose participation honors SMASH.org http://smash.org/, which is developing the next generation of scientists by providing equal access to STEM for students of color.
The video was used during an event that saw no fewer than three new Macs announced, all featuring the first Apple silicon chip in the form of the M1. New Mac mini, MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro hardware is now available for pre-order and will be available next week.
