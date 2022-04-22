What you need to know
- Apple is celebrating Earth Day.
- The company has published an article celebrating a foundation it is helping to protect India's mangrove forests.
- The Applied Environmental Research Foundation was given a grant by Apple in 2021, which it is using to safeguard some 21,000 hectares of mangrove forests.
Apple is today celebrating the work of a foundation protecting mangrove forests in India as the company celebrates Earth Day on Friday.
A new article from Apple highlights the work of the Applied environmental Research Foudnation, which received funding from Apple in 2021:
Applied Environmental Research Foundation (AERF) — awarded a grant by Apple in 2021 — is exploring the area with a plan to safeguard the future of these mangroves by creating alternative, sustainable industries in the local communities that cultivate and benefit from the biodiversity and resilience of the mangrove ecosystems. Conservation agreements will provide sustained support to village members in exchange for conserving the land and transitioning the local economy to one that relies on keeping the mangroves intact and healthy.
Apple says the 21,000 hectares of coastal mangrove forests is one of the Earth's most natural protectors against climate change, helping to prevent unpredictable monsoons, rising tides, cyclones, hurricanes, and even tsunamis, all while absorbing CO2 from the atmosphere.
Apple's Lisa Jackson said "the fight against climate change is a fight for the communities around the world whose lives and livelihoods are most threatened by the crisis, and that's where we've focused our work — from Colombia to Kenya to the Philippines" and that Apple's new partnership in India helped to continue that momentum.
Apple this week released its 2022 environmental report revealing the company has managed to keep its carbon footprint at the same level as the previous despite large growth in the company overall. Apple has committed to a net-zero emissions target by 2030 and continues to use more recyclable material in devices like its best iPhones such as the iPhone 13.
